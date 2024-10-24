Many people travel home during Diwali from different parts of the country, making these services crucial

Days before Diwali and Chhath, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to run 4,000 additional buses to accommodate the growing number of passengers. These buses will be deployed on various routes as per the demand, especially between major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

Currently, the UPSRTC fleet consists of around 11,000 buses, which will increase to 15,000 during the festive period, according to reports.

Meanwhile, special preparations have been made for the Delhi route. This route will have the highest number of buses operating.

Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh, has directed officials to ensure 100% bus service availability from Diwali to Chhath. He also stressed that holidays for staff during this period should only be granted under special circumstances.

The state government has announced an additional daily allowance of Rs 350 for drivers and conductors from October 29 to November 10. Staff completing 12 days of duty will receive Rs 4,200, while those working 13 days will earn Rs 5,200. Workshop employees will also get bonuses based on their duty completion.