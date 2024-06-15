Meet MIT graduate who secured 42nd rank in UPSC, is now suspended due to..

Everybody aspires to be an IAS. However, with such a tarnished image, no one would want to become an IAS official. The Gujarat government suspended the IAS official in question a few days earlier due to "serious negligence". When he was accused of causing the state exchequer to suffer significant financial losses in the course of handling a revenue land matter between June 2021 and February 2024, he was the collector for the Surat district. Ayush Oak is the IAS official in question. It is said that he issued an order designating a person as the tenant of a vacant plot of government property valued at Rs 2,000 crore.



Oak, an IAS official from the 2011 batch, has been collecting Valsad since February 2. The General Administration Department has ordered that he be suspended effective immediately. The judgement of suspension said, "Disciplinary proceedings against Ayush Oak... Valsad collector is accused of gross negligence which has caused huge financial loss to the government exchequer while dealing with the revenue land case during his tenure as Surat collector."

When he took the 2011 UPSC test, he scored 42nd rank. He was sure he would get into IAS with ease. It was his third go at it. He had passed the major exam on his first two attempts, but the interview was a struggle. Oak attended the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), located in Pune, to study engineering. Oak was getting ready for the exam the next year. Oak received tutoring at the state-funded State Institute of Administrative Careers (SIAC).

An internal investigation by the tax department led to the decision, according to a senior state government official. The suspension is related to a complaint made by Congressman Darshan Naik, who charged Oak with flouting the directive of his predecessor, Rajendra Kumar, and appointing Krishnamukhlal Bhagwandas as the lessee of 2.17 lakh square metres of government wasteland in Dumas. The land is estimated to be worth Rs 2,000 crore. Naik stated in his May 20 complaint letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel that the directive was issued on January 29, two days before to his appointment as Valsad collector.

