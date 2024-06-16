Twitter
T20 World Cup: Pakistan survive Ireland scare, win by 3 wickets in their last league match

Despite facing a challenging 107-run chase, Babar's resilient performance ensured that the 2009 champions avoided any further upsets.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Pakistan survive Ireland scare, win by 3 wickets in their last league match
Courtesy: X @T20WorldCup
Babar Azam's unbeaten 21 runs proved to be the saving grace for Pakistan as they concluded their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 3-wicket victory over Ireland in Florida on Sunday. Despite facing a challenging 107-run chase, Babar's resilient performance ensured that the 2009 champions avoided any further upsets.

In the earlier stages of the match, Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim showcased their bowling prowess by each claiming three wickets, limiting Ireland to a total of 106 for 9 after being asked to bat first. Imad finished with figures of 3 for 8, while Shaheen's impressive bowling display resulted in figures of 3 for 22. Mohammad Amir also contributed with two wickets, while Haris Rauf chipped in with one wicket.

Overall, Pakistan's victory was a testament to their determination and skill, as they managed to salvage some pride in what had been a challenging tournament for them.

