While we have been raised with a preconceived notion that police officers are always strict, an adorable video of a cop interacting with a kid is taking over social media.

While we have been raised with a preconceived notion that police officers are always strict, an adorable video of a cop interacting with a kid is taking over social media. The video, shared on Instagram highlights the fact that "there is an inner child in every person, while showcasing the soft side of the police officer.

The cop was seen stopping a lovely kid driving a tricycle on the road, accompanied by one of his family members. He then hilariously asked the child where was her license.

The kid, meanwhile, seemed nervous and kept looking at the cop. The cop then goes on to say that "those children who drive without licence have to plant a kiss on his cheeks, as a punishment".

He was seen laughing, along with the family member accompanying the kid.

Here's how netizens reacted

The video has so far garnered 2.6 million views, receiving amusing responses from the netizens.

"Sir number plate bhi nahi hai", an user hilariously wrote.

Another user commented, "Driving under the influence of milk is a serious offence".

A third joined, "Cuteness ka bhi challan katna chahiye".