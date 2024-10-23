Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is regarded as one of the greatest javelin throwers in the world. Indian fans are eagerly anticipating a biopic that will showcase the extraordinary journey of this golden boy from India.

Sports biopics have emerged as a vibrant and inspiring genre in Bollywood, capturing the essence of India's sporting legends. Films like "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chandu Champion" showcase the remarkable journeys of athletes who overcame obstacles to achieve greatness. By bringing these stories to life, Bollywood continues to inspire millions, fueling a passion for sports and motivating future generations to chase their dreams.

Chopra, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, discussed the prospect of his biopic in an interview with Hindustan Times. The 26-year-old mentioned that he feels it is still too soon for him to have a film about his life.

“I feel biopics should be made after a person retires. We have seen movies made on milestones, but mere hisaab se jitna aur add kar sakein career mein, country ke liye kuch kar sakein aur javelin ko apne desh mein aur popular kar sake utna acha hoga (According to me, making a biopic later will ensure that all the important contributions of the person can be included, and he wants to make the javelin throw popular in the country his biopic),” he stated.

When asked if he had an actor in mind to portray him on screen, he replied, "I can only think of Randeep Hooda. He is a great actor and he is from Haryana. Jo bhi role play karega woh wahan ki language sahi se bole woh zaroori hai (Whoever plays the role should be able to say my language properly)."

Neeraj Chopra is a double medalist at the Olympics, World Championships, and Asian Games, and he has also won the Diamond League once. He made history by winning the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, and becoming the first Asian javelin thrower to achieve this feat.

Additionally, he became the first Asian to win a gold medal in javelin at the World Championships with his victory in 2023.

