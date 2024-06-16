Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Aamir Khan breaks down, sings Babul Ki Duwayein Leti Ja in unseen video from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan dedicated an unseen video from her wedding to dad Aamir Khan, and it showed glimpses of the actor getting emotional to see her girl on her big day.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 08:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

On Father's Day, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, honoured her father's love and dropped a video of her wedding celebrations on her Instagram. The reel consists of unseen glimpses from Ira and Nupur Shikhare's wedding which happened on January 3, 2024. 

The heartwarming reel showed an emotional Aamir Khan breaking down on his daughter's big day. In the sangeet ceremony, he sang Babul ki duayein le ke ja. The Dangal actor, and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao sang Yeh Shaam Mastaani. Later, they also sang Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, with their son Azad, leaving Ira and other attendees emotional. Aamir was also captured recreating his iconic hookstep from Masti Ki Paathshaala and Tharki Chhokro.

Aamir was also seen talking about Ira and said, "She kind of grew quite fast, much faster than him. Khan admitted that he has learnt a lot from Ira, and said, “I think I have learned a lot over the years, especially over these last three years." The video ends with Aamir, and his first wife, Ira's mom Reena Dutta, walking down with her to the aisle on her wedding day. Ira, in collaboration with a photo studio, shared the reel on her Instagram, with the caption, "Happy Father’s Day." 

About Ira and Nupur Shikhare's wedding 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have finally tied the knot with each other in a court marriage at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 3, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and friends.

The first wedding video from their marriage festivity was shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. In the clip, Nupur and Ira can be seen signing their court papers as the superstar Aamir looks over them. Ira's mother Reena Dutta and Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao are also visible.

Nupur and Ira began dating during the 2020 lockdown and made their relationship public in 2021 when they shared their photos on Instagram together for the first time. The couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai, on November 2022, and it was attended by family members and close friends.

