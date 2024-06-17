Will there be another pandemic after Covid? Here's what US experts suggest

Once more, it seems like we are perched atop a massive epidemic that will blow up the minute we turn our backs. Robert Redfield, a former director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has expressed his thoughts on this. In a conversation, he said that the avian flu is becoming more widespread in the US. particularly in relation to farm-raised cows. In a news channel interview, he made this statement.



According to Redfield, the question is not whether or whether the pandemic will occur. It is inevitable; the issue is when it will arrive. In his opinion, the pandemic might be much more deadly than the Covid-19 pandemic if it spreads via bird flu and affects people.

According to Redfield, the death rate from the corona virus outbreak was just 0.6%, while the fatality rate from the bird flu epidemic might be as high as 20% to 50%. It is known that the third human case of avian flu was detected in America last month. Concurrently, 15 cases of H5N1 infection have been verified globally thus far.



According to Redfield, the bird flu may infect people because of five different amino acids. Nobody can stop the outbreak from spreading over the globe once the virus enters humans and uses a receptor to pass from one person to another. In America, it is quickly spreading. Over fifty birds have contracted avian influenza, a virus that spreads among birds.



Europe has outlawed the practice of American farmers feeding their livestock expired chicken feed. According to scientists, this might be the cause of the avian flu virus's fast proliferation among American cattle. It is also spreading from wild birds to cows at the same time.