Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Opposition's strategy for key post of Lok Sabha Speaker

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Big update on 14 km section in Delhi; check details

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'

Will there be another pandemic after Covid? Here's what US experts suggest

Shatrughan Sinha to not attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding? Family friend says 'he can't...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Opposition's strategy for key post of Lok Sabha Speaker

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'

Will there be another pandemic after Covid? Here's what US experts suggest

Who discovered universe?

Amazing health benefits of eating Jamun (Blackberry) in summer

Red and pink foods that prevent cancer, heart diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'

Shatrughan Sinha to not attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding? Family friend says 'he can't...'

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

HomeHealth

Health

Will there be another pandemic after Covid? Here's what US experts suggest

According to Redfield, the death rate from the corona virus outbreak was just 0.6%, while the fatality rate from the bird flu epidemic might be as high as 20% to 50%.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Will there be another pandemic after Covid? Here's what US experts suggest
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once more, it seems like we are perched atop a massive epidemic that will blow up the minute we turn our backs. Robert Redfield, a former director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has expressed his thoughts on this. In a conversation, he said that the avian flu is becoming more widespread in the US. particularly in relation to farm-raised cows. In a news channel interview, he made this statement.
 
According to Redfield, the question is not whether or whether the pandemic will occur. It is inevitable; the issue is when it will arrive. In his opinion, the pandemic might be much more deadly than the Covid-19 pandemic if it spreads via bird flu and affects people.

According to Redfield, the death rate from the corona virus outbreak was just 0.6%, while the fatality rate from the bird flu epidemic might be as high as 20% to 50%. It is known that the third human case of avian flu was detected in America last month. Concurrently, 15 cases of H5N1 infection have been verified globally thus far.
 
According to Redfield, the bird flu may infect people because of five different amino acids. Nobody can stop the outbreak from spreading over the globe once the virus enters humans and uses a receptor to pass from one person to another. In America, it is quickly spreading. Over fifty birds have contracted avian influenza, a virus that spreads among birds.
 
Europe has outlawed the practice of American farmers feeding their livestock expired chicken feed. According to scientists, this might be the cause of the avian flu virus's fast proliferation among American cattle. It is also spreading from wild birds to cows at the same time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral

Girl shocks internet by eating snake like snack in viral video, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement