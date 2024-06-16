Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

Sonakshi Sinha spent her Sunday with Zaheer Iqbal's family, and his sister shared a photo of the Heeramandi actress posing with the family.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are soon getting married, and ahead of the wedding, the actress spent her Sunday with Zaheer's family.

Sonakshi met her would-be in-laws, and Zaheer's sister, celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi shared this special moment on her Instagram.

In the photo, Sonakshi (extreme left) is seen posing with her future father-in-law, future mother-in-law, and future sister-in-law. Zaheer was in the centre of the photo, wearing a white tee. Sanam shared this photo on her social media with a heart sticker.

For the unversed, the Notebook actor's father is a jeweller and a businessman. Zaheer's mom is a homemaker, and he also has a younger brother, who is computer engineer. Zaheer's sister is a famous stylist, who has styled many artistes from Heeramandi, including Sonakshi. The family is very close to Salman Khan.

Shatrugan Sinha on Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding

When the news of Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding broke, her father, Shatrugan Sinha, reacted to the big event and revealed that he had no idea about the same.

While speaking to Zoom, the Kaalicharan actor said, "So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I only know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always.” Zaheer and Sonakshi will get married in an intimate ceremony on June 23, and the celebrations will happen at Bastian At the Top, Dadar, Mumbai.

