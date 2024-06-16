This Salman Khan flop was remake of Mohanlal classic, had 3 superstars, actor never worked with director, film earned...

Interestingly, this box office flop clashed with the director's other Diwali release, Garam Masala, and it was a super hit at the box office.

Salman Khan's filmography has included several blockbusters that are remakes of hit south films. With Prabhudeva's Wanted (2009), the actor kick-started his 2nd innings at the box office with a bang. His other blockbusters including Bodyguard, Ready, Kick, and Jai Ho were officially remakes of popular south films.

However, today we will discuss Salman's film, which was a remake of a Malayalam blockbuster. The movie had a stellar star cast, including Salman with Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, and Om Puri. The movie was released during the festive period of Diwali. Yet, when the film was released, it became a huge box office disaster, and Salman never worked with the director again.

Salman Khan's Diwali release that tanked at the box office was...

Kyon Kii...It's Fate (2005), a romantic tragedy drama directed by Priyadarshan was the official remake of the director's own Malayalam film Thalavattam (1986), which was loosely based on Jack Nicholson's Oscar-winning classic, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975). The original Hollywood film was also adapted from Ken Kesey's 1962 novel of the same name.

Priyadarshan's Malayalam film with Mohanlal was a huge blockbuster, and reportedly, it ran over 100 days in theatres. However, when Kyon Kii... was released, it met with unfavourable reviews and went on to become a major disappointment in Salman and Priyadarshan's careers.

Box office collection of Kyon Ki...

Made in the reported budget of Rs 20 crores, Kyon Kii grossed only Rs 22 crores worldwide. Interstingly, Kyon Ki... was released with another Priyadarshan film, Garam Masala. The comedy entertainer of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham was a superhit, grossing over Rs 50 crores worldwide.

After the debacle of Kyon Kii, Salman never worked with Priyadarshan, and the director moved back to directing out-and-out comedy entertainers. Kyon Kii was the first film of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor and they later starred in blockbusters Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

