Meet actor, who made superhit debut, his one mistake made Shah Rukh Khan a star, disappeared from films, now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

7 indoor plants that bring positivity and money

Nutrients that help to boost red blood cell count

Fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production for healthy hair, skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

BJP falls short of majority in trends, NDA likely to cross halfway mark, INDIA alliance springs big surprise

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who made superhit debut, his one mistake made Shah Rukh Khan a star, disappeared from films, now...

This actor made his successful debut in Bollywood opposite Divya Bharti, but he became a one-film wonder, and his one mistake ruined his career.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

Meet actor, who made superhit debut, his one mistake made Shah Rukh Khan a star, disappeared from films, now...
Prithvi Vazir
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

We often hear that one bad call can break a career. Today, we will discuss an actor, who made a successful debut in Bollywood. From his first film itself, he was compared to acting legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. Despite his non-film background, he made a solid entry into Hindi cinema. However, his career never took off after his debut film, and he became a one-film wonder actor. 

The actor who failed after a successful debut is...

Prithvi Vazir, born in Delhi, was never inclined to movies. One day, he was noticed by producer Mukesh Duggal, and he offered him the lead role in his romantic drama. Prithvi made his Bollywood debut with Divya Bharti in Lawrence D'Souza's Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992), and the film was a musical blockbuster. Nadeem-Shravan's chartbuster music and the performances of Divya and Prithvi impressed the masses. Despite making a successful debut, Prithvi failed as a leading actor. 

When Prithvi had to reject films that Shah Rukh Khan a star

With Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Prithvi got associated with producer Mukesh Duggal and was bound to a contract with him. Due to the contract, Prithvi had to reject Deewana and Darr. Yes, he was offered these two films, but he had to reject them, and it benefited Shah Rukh Khan. After Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Prithvi was seen as the second lead with Ajay Devgn in Mukesh Duggal's Platform (1993). 

Prithvi spoke about the same in an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood. He said, "I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract."

Prithvi became the supporting lead 

After Platform, Prithvi started getting more supporting roles. Though he was not happy with it, he went on to star in Daraar (1996), Ghulam (1998), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Humraaz (2002), Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002), and Khajar (2003). His last big screen appearance was playing Mimoh Chakraborty's father in Jimmy (2008). Prithvi also tried television and did a few shows, but he couldn't gain success there as well. Today Prithvi is living a quiet life in Mumbai, and he's still hoping for a good opportunity that will help him to make his comeback in films.  

Read: Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 8000 crore firm, she is…

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Unique 4-eyed fish species discovered in Assam's Karimganj, video is viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement