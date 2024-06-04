Meet actor, who made superhit debut, his one mistake made Shah Rukh Khan a star, disappeared from films, now...

This actor made his successful debut in Bollywood opposite Divya Bharti, but he became a one-film wonder, and his one mistake ruined his career.

We often hear that one bad call can break a career. Today, we will discuss an actor, who made a successful debut in Bollywood. From his first film itself, he was compared to acting legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. Despite his non-film background, he made a solid entry into Hindi cinema. However, his career never took off after his debut film, and he became a one-film wonder actor.

The actor who failed after a successful debut is...

Prithvi Vazir, born in Delhi, was never inclined to movies. One day, he was noticed by producer Mukesh Duggal, and he offered him the lead role in his romantic drama. Prithvi made his Bollywood debut with Divya Bharti in Lawrence D'Souza's Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992), and the film was a musical blockbuster. Nadeem-Shravan's chartbuster music and the performances of Divya and Prithvi impressed the masses. Despite making a successful debut, Prithvi failed as a leading actor.

When Prithvi had to reject films that Shah Rukh Khan a star

With Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Prithvi got associated with producer Mukesh Duggal and was bound to a contract with him. Due to the contract, Prithvi had to reject Deewana and Darr. Yes, he was offered these two films, but he had to reject them, and it benefited Shah Rukh Khan. After Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Prithvi was seen as the second lead with Ajay Devgn in Mukesh Duggal's Platform (1993).

Prithvi spoke about the same in an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood. He said, "I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract."

Prithvi became the supporting lead

After Platform, Prithvi started getting more supporting roles. Though he was not happy with it, he went on to star in Daraar (1996), Ghulam (1998), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Humraaz (2002), Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002), and Khajar (2003). His last big screen appearance was playing Mimoh Chakraborty's father in Jimmy (2008). Prithvi also tried television and did a few shows, but he couldn't gain success there as well. Today Prithvi is living a quiet life in Mumbai, and he's still hoping for a good opportunity that will help him to make his comeback in films.

