Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

Nagpur car accident: Five injured as minor loses control of car

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

Which is the newest religion in world

8 home remedies to reduce uric acid levels

8 most beautiful dams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

Farmers must have their names in the official list of beneficiaries to ensure that they receive the 17th instalment of Rs 2,000.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

PM Kisan Yojana 17th Installment: The 17th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is keenly anticipated by farmers. The central government has confirmed that the 17th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released on June 18. 

PM Narendra Modi authorised the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan benefit of around Rs 20000 crore which will reach 9.3 crore farmers. 

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a central sector scheme, aims at providing financial assistance to cultivable landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Steps to apply:

  • Step 1: Visit ‘Farmer Corner’ on the official website pmkisan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then click on ‘New Farmer Registration’, and enter Aadhaar number. Then fill the captcha.
  • Step 3: Enter the required information and click on ‘Yes’.
  • Step 4: Complete the PM-Kisan application form, and then save the information. Don't forget to take a printout of it.

Under the Scheme launched in February 2019 just ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually in three equal installments of Rs 2000 directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, the responsibility to identify the beneficiaries and upload their correct and verified data on PM-KISAN portal lies with the respective State/UT Government. Over 2.42 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore beneficiary farmer families through various installments. The scheme is applicable only for landholding farmers. The number of farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN Portal is more than 9.53 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

Chandu Champion box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film sees 40% growth due to positive word of mouth, earns...

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement