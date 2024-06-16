PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

Farmers must have their names in the official list of beneficiaries to ensure that they receive the 17th instalment of Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan Yojana 17th Installment: The 17th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is keenly anticipated by farmers. The central government has confirmed that the 17th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released on June 18.

PM Narendra Modi authorised the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan benefit of around Rs 20000 crore which will reach 9.3 crore farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a central sector scheme, aims at providing financial assistance to cultivable landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit ‘Farmer Corner’ on the official website pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on ‘New Farmer Registration’, and enter Aadhaar number. Then fill the captcha.

Step 3: Enter the required information and click on ‘Yes’.

Step 4: Complete the PM-Kisan application form, and then save the information. Don't forget to take a printout of it.

Under the Scheme launched in February 2019 just ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually in three equal installments of Rs 2000 directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, the responsibility to identify the beneficiaries and upload their correct and verified data on PM-KISAN portal lies with the respective State/UT Government. Over 2.42 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore beneficiary farmer families through various installments. The scheme is applicable only for landholding farmers. The number of farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN Portal is more than 9.53 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)