Bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha to not attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding? Family friend says 'he can't...'

Read on to find out if Shatrughan Sinha will be attending his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 10:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha-Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbaal on June 23 in Mumbai. When Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan was first asked about his daughter's wedding, he had said that he wasn't informed about the same. Since then, there had been rumours that Shatrughan is upset with Sonakshi.

However, in a recent interview, their close family friend and producer Pahlaj Nihalani has quashed these rumours and said that all is well between the Heeramandi actress and her family. Speaking to Times Now, Pahlaj stated that Shatrughan wasn't happy with his daughter initially but he can't remain upset with Sonakshi for long. "She is his laadli. Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota (There's no question about not attending the marriage). As Shatruji said, aaj kal ke bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children", he said.

The former CBFC chief also defended Shatrughan's first reaction to reports about his daughter's wedding as he added, "You must have spoken to him when he was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections. Bhabhiji must have known . She must have decided to tell him about it (the marriage) after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai and all is well between Sonakshi and her family."

