Entertainment

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai had announced their pregnancy in January 2024, two months after their marriage in November last year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 10:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai/Instagram
Popular south Indian actress Amala Paul and her businessman husband Jagat Desai were blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Ilai, on June 11. The couple tied the knot with each other on November 5 last year. On Monday, June 17, Amala and Jagat shared a joint Instagram video, in which they were seen bringing their baby boy to the house from the hospital. In the clip, as they enter their bedroom, Amala is seen surprised with balloons spread across the room to celebrate the occasion. 

Sharing the video, they wrote, "It's a boy!! Meet our little miracle, ILAI, born on 11.06.2024", with a blue-coloured heart and a starry emoji. Their post went viral on social media. Reacting to their post, several of their colleagues and fans wished the couple. The Ludo actress Pearle Maaney wrote, "Awwwww welcome home baby!!!!!", along with several eyes filled with heart emojis. The Bheeshma Parvam actress Srinda dropped a red heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

Before her wedding with Jagat Desai, Amala Paul was married to the film director A. L. Vijay. They had tied the knot in 2014, and separated two years later with their divorce finalising in 2017. After her marriage with Jagat Desai in November last year, the couple had announced their pregnancy in January 2024, and have now welcomed their first child.

On the work front, the actress has played pivotal roles in south Indian films like Bejawada, Vettai, Run Baby Run, Ratsasan, and Oru Indian Pranayakadha among others. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2023 action thriller Bholaa, in which she did a cameo appearance opposite Ajay Devgn.

