DNA Verified: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on April 19? Know truth behind viral message

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A viral message claims that the deadline to file nominations is March 28.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 06:35 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reacted to a viral message which stated the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 to be held on April 19. The poll body termed it as a fake message and said that election schedules are announced through a press conference and not circulated through text and WhatsApp messages. It added that no dates have been announced so far. 

The fake message, in which a letterhead of the poll body can be seen, shared the full schedule for the general elections. It said the polls would be notified on March 12. According to the viral fake message, the deadline to file nominations was March 28. The polling date in the fake message was April 19 and the result day was May 22. The fake message recently started doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups. People questioned how the general election could be conducted in a single phase. 

"A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Fact Check: The message is Fake. No dates have been announced so far by ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference," ECI tweeted on Sunday.

 

 

General elections in India are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament. ECI is likely to announce the dates for Lok Sabha polls after March 13.

