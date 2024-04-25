See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Malayalam actor Aparna Das on Wednesday tied the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

