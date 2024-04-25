See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Malayalam actor Aparna Das on Wednesday tied the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala.
Actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala on Wednesday. Pictures and videos from Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol’s wedding are circulating on social media.
1. Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol’s wedding
The couple's official photographer posted snapshots from the event on Instagram. Family and friends of Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol graced the occasion with their presence in Kerala.
2. Aparna Das Deepak Parambol relationship
Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol have been in a committed relationship for several years.
3. Aparna Das Deepak Parambol wedding pics
Deepak was dressed in a silk dhoti, while Aparna adorned a traditional Kerala saree paired with an intricately embroidered green blouse.
4. Aparna Das career
Aparna Das entered the Malayalam film industry with Njan Prakashan and gained prominence for her performance in Manoharam. She portrayed a supporting character in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and played the lead role in Dada opposite Kavin.
5. Deepak Parambol career
Deepak Parambol entered the Malayalam film industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club. He rose to fame with the recent blockbuster hit Manjummel Boys.