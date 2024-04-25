Search icon
See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Malayalam actor Aparna Das on Wednesday tied the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala on Wednesday. Pictures and videos from Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol’s wedding are circulating on social media.

1. Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol’s wedding

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol’s wedding
1/5

The couple's official photographer posted snapshots from the event on Instagram. Family and friends of Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol graced the occasion with their presence in Kerala.

2. Aparna Das Deepak Parambol relationship

Aparna Das Deepak Parambol relationship
2/5

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol have been in a committed relationship for several years.

3. Aparna Das Deepak Parambol wedding pics

Aparna Das Deepak Parambol wedding pics
3/5

Deepak was dressed in a silk dhoti, while Aparna adorned a traditional Kerala saree paired with an intricately embroidered green blouse.

4. Aparna Das career

Aparna Das career
4/5

Aparna Das entered the Malayalam film industry with Njan Prakashan and gained prominence for her performance in Manoharam. She portrayed a supporting character in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and played the lead role in Dada opposite Kavin.

5. Deepak Parambol career

Deepak Parambol career
5/5

Deepak Parambol entered the Malayalam film industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club. He rose to fame with the recent blockbuster hit Manjummel Boys.

From Anniyan to Thangalaan: 6 times Chiyaan Vikram stunned fans with his physical transformation on screen
Meet actress, 'Tarzan girl' who became star after one song with Amitabh Bachchan; vanished from Bollywood, is now...
Remember Rimi Sen from Dhoom, Golmaal? Had no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines, secret to wealth is...
Who is Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend? Worth Rs 4600 crore, has links to Dhoni, younger than actress by..
This actor was a surgeon, had 2 failed marriages, nearly rejected iconic role that made him star, was worshipped by fans
UPSC cancels trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature, debars her from...
