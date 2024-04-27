Twitter
Bollywood

This actress, who once worked as pre-school teacher, changed diapers, later gave six Rs 100-crore films; is now worth…

This actress, who once worked as a pre-school teacher, now earns Rs 8 crore per film

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kiara Advani (Image: Instagram)
Many Indian actors like Rajinikanth,  Akshay Kumar and others, who have now become a star, once used to do odd jobs for survival. Another actress, who used to change children’s diapers, is now ruling Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about has given hits with stars like Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Ram Charan, and more. She is now one of the top actresses in Bollywood and lives an uber-luxurious life. She is none other than Kiara Advani. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with a flop, however, later she went on to give several hits and blockbusters, hence firming her place in the audience’s hearts. The actress recently revealed in an interview that she used to change diapers of children before she made it big in the film industry. 

She told Radio City in a recent interview, “I used to go to preschool at 7 in the morning and stay there to take care of the children. I have done everything in terms of managing children. I sang nursery rhymes. I taught them letters and numbers. I also changed their diapers.” 

However, now the actress is ruling at the box office. The actress shot to fame with her role as Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress romances Sushant Singh Rajput in the sports drama, and the film turned out to be a commercial and critical success. It collected Rs 215.50 crore worldwide and then she never looked back. 

She has started in some of the most successful films like Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor which collected 377 crore, Good Newzz, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar, which collected Rs 316 crore worldwide, SatyaPrem Ki Katha which collected Rs 125.8 crore worldwide, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which collected Rs 265.5 crore worldwide and JugJugg Jeeyo which collected Rs 139.5 crore worldwide. 

The actress is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood reportedly charging over Rs 8 crore per film. She lives an uber-luxurious life now, and is reportedly worth Rs 40 crore. Her husband Sidharth Malhotra is also an A-lister in Bollywood. 

The actress has some interesting movies in the lineup. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 which also stars Ranveer Singh. Not only this, she also has Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer in the pipeline which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

