Cricket

IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh special power Punjab Kings to record run-chase against KKR

Bairstow played a pivotal role in the PBKS innings, scoring an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls as the team made history with the highest-ever successful chase in T20 cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
Jonny Bairstow shone brightly as Punjab Kings achieved a world record victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Friday. 

The opener played a pivotal role in the PBKS innings, scoring an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls as the team made history with the highest-ever successful chase in T20 cricket. Pursuing a daunting target of 262, PBKS reached their destination in just 18.4 overs.

Earlier in the match, KKR posted a formidable total of 261 for 6 after opting to bat first. KKR's strong performance was highlighted by a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls). 

However, the spotlight ultimately belonged to PBKS, who dominated the game in the second innings and secured an impressive 8-wicket victory.

