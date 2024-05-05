Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Do you know that Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi never knew each other, and were completely unaware of the other’s presence when their families arranged their wedding? Know more about their love story through their pictures.
It's been 13 years since Jr NTR aka Tarak and Lakshmi Pranathi discovered each other, and exchanged wedding wows. The RRR actor and his wife Lakshmi became one of the magical power couples of Tollywood, and their love story is as interesting as a romantic blockbuster.
1. The magical union of Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi
The love story of Jr. NTR and Lakshmi starts with their destined marriage. Reportedly, the duo never knew each other and were completely unaware of the other’s presence when their families arranged their wedding. Lakshmi Pranathi is the daughter of realtor-businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao. Her mother is the niece of politician, N Chandrababu Naidu. Jr. NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot in a traditional wedding in Hyderabad, on May 5, 2011.
2. Lakshmi Pranathi and Jr NTR's initial struggles after marriage
In an interview, Jr NTR revealed that initially he and Lakshmi struggled to know each other. Lakshmi was also getting adjusted to all the limelight she received once she married an actor. The actor said, "During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me."
3. The age difference between Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi
At the time of the wedding, Jr NTR was 26 years old, whereas Lakshmi was 19. There is a 7-year age gap between the duo, but their love has bridged all the difference, and you find them 'made for each other'.
4. Jr NTR calls Lakshmi Pranathi 'his anchor after mom'
In another interview, Jr NTR went on to praise Lakshmi and called him his anchor after his mother, Shalini Nandamuri. He said, "She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. More importantly, she gives me these suggestions on how women of the present generation want to see lead actors."
5. Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi's kids
Jr NTR and Lakshmi welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014 and their second son, Bhargav Ram in 2018. The two munchkins have filled their lives with happiness, and this photo is one such example of a picture-perfect family.