Indian-origin man says Apple CEO Tim Cook pushed him...

Sahil Bloom shared a photo of himself with Cook and recounted their dinner conversation in Omaha

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 07, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

A New York-based entrepreneur, Sahil Bloom,  recently took to social media to express gratitude towards Apple CEO Tim Cook for impacting his life positively. Sahil Bloom shared how Cook, whom he considers a friend and mentor, helped him during a time when he was feeling lost, ultimately leading to a transformative change in his life.

Bloom shared a photo of himself with Cook and recounted their dinner conversation in Omaha. Bloom wrote, "I had the great joy of catching up for dinner in Omaha with a friend and mentor. A few years ago, when I was feeling lost, Tim Cook pushed me to think differently and follow my energy. It changed my life. He is brilliant and successful—but more importantly, a good man."

Since its posting on May 4, Bloom's message has garnered over 310,000 views and garnered huge responses from people with some praising the power of uplifting words and the influence of mentorship and others admiring the camaraderie between the two.

Sahil was born to an Indian mother and an American father. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics & Sociology as well as a Master's degree in Public Policy, both earned from Stanford University.

