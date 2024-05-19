Search icon
Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Kiara Advani wore a stunning pink and black gown for the Women In Cinema Gala on Saturday night in Cannes.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 19, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

Kiara Advani, who has made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, looked stunning in her pink and black gown with a plunging neckline at the Women In Cinema Gala in Cannes. However, some netizens found her dress hideous and inappropriate.

1. Kiara Advani at Women In Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani at Women In Cinema Gala
1/5

Kiara Advani wore a beautiful pink and black gown at the Women In Cinema Gala, hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation and Vanity Fair alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

2. Kiara Advani honoured at Women In Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani honoured at Women In Cinema Gala
2/5

Kiara Advani represented India at the Women In Cinema Gala and was honoured for fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers.

3. Kiara Advani's dramatic gown

Kiara Advani's dramatic gown
3/5

Kiara Advani's pink and black gown had a dramatic bow at the back, which led many people to question her dress calling it inappropriate and uncomfortable.

4. Kiara Advani's look divides the internet

Kiara Advani's look divides the internet
4/5

Kiara Advani's look miffed the netizens. One of them said, "Kiara is stunning and this look is all kinds of wrong", while another commented, "Who designs these hideous dresses? Terrible."

5. Kiara Advani's upcoming films

Kiara Advani's upcoming films
5/5

Kiara Advani has a strong line-up of films including Game Changer with Ram Charan, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

