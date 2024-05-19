Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Kiara Advani, who has made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, looked stunning in her pink and black gown with a plunging neckline at the Women In Cinema Gala in Cannes. However, some netizens found her dress hideous and inappropriate.