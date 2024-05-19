Twitter
UGC NET June 2024: Registration window closes today; check how to apply

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the UGC NET June 2024 by 11.59 pm.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 19, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

The registration deadline for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam is today (May 19). Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and apply for the UGC NET June 2024 by 11.59 pm. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) set the deadline on May 15 which was later extended to today.

The correction window will open on May 21 and close on May 23, 2024. The last date to pay the examination fee is May 20, 2024. The UGC NET exam for 2024 is set to happen on June 18, spreading across 181 different cities where the test will be conducted.

UGC NET June 2024: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click the link that reads, 'UGC NET June 2024 registration/login'.
  • A new page will open on the screen.
  • First, register yourself and then fill out the application form.
  • Pay the required fee and submit your application.
  • Download the page and take a printout of it for future reference.

