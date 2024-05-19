Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favourite foods in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and they are...

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, enjoys diverse Indian cuisine, as evidenced by his favourite dishes from various Indian cities. In a short podcast with YouTuber Varun Mayya, he discusses his favourite foods. Pichai mentioned that when he visits Bangalore, he enjoys dosa, a South Indian delicacy made from fermented rice and lentil batter. In Delhi, the bustling capital, Pichai's favourite dish is chole bhature, a classic combination of spicy chickpea curry and fluffy, deep-fried bread. Finally, in Mumbai, he enjoys the famous street food pav bhaji, a flavorful vegetable mash served with buttered bread.

Pichai's preference for these distinct regional dishes demonstrates his appreciation for India's rich and diverse culinary traditions. Despite his global prominence as a tech industry leader, Pichai's fondness for these simple but beloved Indian dishes demonstrates his down-to-earth nature and connection to his roots.

Beyond his culinary preferences, Pichai's recent discussion of his use of over 20 phones at once demonstrates his deep interest in technology. Despite his high-profile position and substantial income, his preference for simple, everyday foods such as dosa, chole bhature, and pav bhaji reflects his humble personality and connection to his Indian heritage.

Pichai, the highest-paid Indian CEO in the world, is in charge of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which has a $2.04 trillion market capitalization. His love of these traditional Indian dishes is a testament to his ability to maintain a connection to his heritage despite his global responsibilities.