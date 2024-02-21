DNA Verified: Is Modi govt giving students free laptops under 'One Student One Laptop' scheme? Know truth here

DNA has tried to find out if the government has implemented such a scheme. If the scheme is implemented, what needs to be done to avail its benefits? We have tried to find answers to all these questions.

It is the dream of every young person today to own a laptop and a mobile. It has now become an important thing from the perspective of better education. That's why many state governments have been running schemes to provide laptops or smartphones free of cost to students who pass their Class 10 and Class 12 with good grades.

Now, it is being claimed on social media that a similar scheme has been launched by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are sharing messages related to this scheme on social media and WhatsApp groups, claiming that the central government is giving laptops to every student for free. We have made an effort to investigate these messages.

In viral messages on social media, it is claimed that the Modi government has launched a 'Free Laptop Scheme.' The name of this scheme is being written as 'One Student One Laptop' in some messages. All these messages claim that the Modi government is providing free laptops to all students. Online registration has started for this, which can be done by clicking on these links. These documents are necessary for this. Clicking on links is being said in every post by making all these claims.

DNA Verified made an effort to find out the truth about these messages after receiving some messages from several readers. Even after scrutinizing the orders of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Justice, and other central ministries, no information was found about this scheme. No information about starting such a scheme was received from departments related to these ministries either.

The government has alerted everyone themselves

During a Google search, information about this was found on the PIB Fact Check's X (previously Twitter) handle, where PIB has issued a warning regarding all such posts. PIB Fact Check wrote, 'Through some articles on social media, this misconception is being spread that the central government is providing a 'Free Laptop' to all students.' It also wrote that the central government is not running any such scheme. Beware of online fraud.

Links provided in such messages can empty your bank account

Be alert about such messages on social media websites or social messenger apps. Even if any message with such claims is received, do not click on the provided link by mistake. Clicking on it may result in your laptop or mobile being hacked, and all your private information could be stolen. Here, hackers can even empty your bank account. If you receive any such message related to a government scheme, upload its screenshot on PIB Fact Check's X (previously Twitter) handle or factcheck.pib.gov.in website. After this, the PIB team will verify the claims made in the message and inform you about its truthfulness.