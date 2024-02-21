DNA Verified: Is Modi govt giving students free laptops under 'One Student One Laptop' scheme? Know truth here

Twitter
Headlines

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Security tightened at Delhi borders as 'Delhi Chalo' resumes today

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Suga

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

HomeIndia

India

DNA Verified: Is Modi govt giving students free laptops under 'One Student One Laptop' scheme? Know truth here

DNA has tried to find out if the government has implemented such a scheme. If the scheme is implemented, what needs to be done to avail its benefits? We have tried to find answers to all these questions.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is the dream of every young person today to own a laptop and a mobile. It has now become an important thing from the perspective of better education. That's why many state governments have been running schemes to provide laptops or smartphones free of cost to students who pass their Class 10 and Class 12 with good grades. 

Now, it is being claimed on social media that a similar scheme has been launched by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are sharing messages related to this scheme on social media and WhatsApp groups, claiming that the central government is giving laptops to every student for free. We have made an effort to investigate these messages. 

DNA has tried to find out if the government has implemented such a scheme. If the scheme is implemented, what needs to be done to avail its benefits? We have tried to find answers to all these questions.

In viral messages on social media, it is claimed that the Modi government has launched a 'Free Laptop Scheme.' The name of this scheme is being written as 'One Student One Laptop' in some messages. All these messages claim that the Modi government is providing free laptops to all students. Online registration has started for this, which can be done by clicking on these links. These documents are necessary for this. Clicking on links is being said in every post by making all these claims.

DNA Verified made an effort to find out the truth about these messages after receiving some messages from several readers. Even after scrutinizing the orders of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Justice, and other central ministries, no information was found about this scheme. No information about starting such a scheme was received from departments related to these ministries either.

The government has alerted everyone themselves

During a Google search, information about this was found on the PIB Fact Check's X (previously Twitter) handle, where PIB has issued a warning regarding all such posts. PIB Fact Check wrote, 'Through some articles on social media, this misconception is being spread that the central government is providing a 'Free Laptop' to all students.' It also wrote that the central government is not running any such scheme. Beware of online fraud.

Links provided in such messages can empty your bank account

Be alert about such messages on social media websites or social messenger apps. Even if any message with such claims is received, do not click on the provided link by mistake. Clicking on it may result in your laptop or mobile being hacked, and all your private information could be stolen. Here, hackers can even empty your bank account. If you receive any such message related to a government scheme, upload its screenshot on PIB Fact Check's X (previously Twitter) handle or factcheck.pib.gov.in website. After this, the PIB team will verify the claims made in the message and inform you about its truthfulness.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child, netizens say 'next future GOAT'

Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

Meet Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, is as stylish as Anushka Sharma, her husband is...

PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J&K, to flag off first electric train in Valley today

Kohli's sister reaction on birth of Virat and Anushka's son Akaay goes viral, check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE