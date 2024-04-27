Rajkot Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

With the date drawing closer, all eyes are on this high-stakes contest that could potentially reshape the political landscape in this crucial Gujarat constituency

Gujarat’s Rajkot Parliamentary constituency is all set for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared that the voting day is set for May 7, during Phase 3 of the elections.

When will the election results be announced?

The results will be revealed on June 4, as announced earlier on March 16.

Who are the key candidates this time?

The main contenders for the seat are Parshottam Rupala from the BJP and Paresh Kumar Dhiraj Lal Dhanani from the Congress.

This time around, the Congress is rallying behind Dhanani, aiming to win the voter’s support and position him as a unifying figure capable of representing the varied interests of the constituency.

When will Gujarat vote?

Voting on all the 26 seats of Gujarat are set to happen in a single phase on May 7.

With the date drawing closer, all eyes are on this high-stakes contest that could potentially reshape the political landscape in this crucial Gujarat constituency.

As the people of Rajkot prepare to exercise their democratic right on May 7, the stage is set for a gripping showdown between the BJP and the Congress.