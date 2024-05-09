Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Exemplifies Civic Duty, Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9: Renowned spiritual luminary and revered exponent of the Ram Charita Manas, Morari Bapu, demonstrated exemplary citizenship by participating in the democratic process by casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in his village of Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Tuesday.

Addressing media representatives after casting his ballot, Morari Bapu reaffirmed his impassioned plea for widespread electoral engagement. He underscored, “Today marks the festival of democracy across India, with polling taking place in Gujarat and various other states. As a conscientious citizen, I have discharged my sacred duty to cast my vote. I have previously implored my fellow citizens to do the same, and I reiterate my earnest appeal today and in the forthcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections, urging all to partake and contribute towards shaping the destiny of our nation.”

With an unwavering commitment to his civic responsibility, Morari Bapu meticulously cleared his schedule for May 7, prioritizing his active participation in the democratic process. This dedication remained steadfast, even amidst his engagement in the discourse of Ram Katha in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, until May 05. It is noteworthy that Morari Bapu typically delivers his discourses in Hindi during his engagements across India and the world while opting for Gujarati during events held within his native state.



Even amidst the Rudraprayag Katha, Morari Bapu fervently implored millions of citizens to embrace their electoral duty with zeal and vigour. He emphasized the significance of voting, not merely as a fundamental right, but as an indispensable cornerstone in the edifice of nation-building, particularly given India's esteemed status as the largest democracy globally.

Ahead of returning to Gujarat to exercise his franchise, Morari Bapu made a stop at Rishikesh on May 06. Rishikesh holds profound personal significance for Morari Bapu, as his grandfather and Sadaguru Tribhuvandas ji’s younger brother, Swami Vishnudevanand Giri Ji, served as the 6th Mahamandaleshwar of Kailash Ashram, one of the oldest and revered institutions in the region.

Morari Bapu's journey with the sacred verses of the Ramayana commenced as a young child. Under the tutelage of his revered grandfather, Tribhuvandas Ji, Morari Bapu diligently sang five chaupais (quatrains) from the Ramayana each day as he traversed the path to and from school in his native village of Talgajarda.

By the age of 12, Bapu had rendered the entire Ram Charita Manas to memory and started reciting the scripture by the age of 14.