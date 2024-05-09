Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India, price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh

Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Exemplifies Civic Duty, Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections

Meet actress who worked in more than 150 TV shows, suddenly quit acting, left her husband to become a monk because..

Hindu population decreased by 8%, Muslims grew in India by 43% between 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

Meet woman, Indian CEO who beat Alia, Zendaya, Isha Ambani to be best dressed at Met Gala 2024; is Harvard, MIT graduate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India, price starts at Rs 6.49 lakh

Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Exemplifies Civic Duty, Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections

Meet actress who worked in more than 150 TV shows, suddenly quit acting, left her husband to become a monk because..

9 animated series with heartbreaking endings

Superfoods rich in Vitamin D that you must eat in summer

Powerful food combinations to increase nutrition absorption

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked in more than 150 TV shows, suddenly quit acting, left her husband to become a monk because..

Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee promises blood bath to avenge his brother's death, fans get Gangs of Wasseypur feels

Meet woman, Indian CEO who beat Alia, Zendaya, Isha Ambani to be best dressed at Met Gala 2024; is Harvard, MIT graduate

HomeIndia

India

Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Exemplifies Civic Duty, Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections

Morari Bapu's journey with the sacred verses of the Ramayana commenced as a young child.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 09, 2024, 01:59 PM IST

article-main
Morari Bapu Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9:  Renowned spiritual luminary and revered exponent of the Ram Charita Manas, Morari Bapu, demonstrated exemplary citizenship by participating in the democratic process by casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in his village of Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat on Tuesday.

Addressing media representatives after casting his ballot, Morari Bapu reaffirmed his impassioned plea for widespread electoral engagement. He underscored, “Today marks the festival of democracy across India, with polling taking place in Gujarat and various other states. As a conscientious citizen, I have discharged my sacred duty to cast my vote. I have previously implored my fellow citizens to do the same, and I reiterate my earnest appeal today and in the forthcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections, urging all to partake and contribute towards shaping the destiny of our nation.”

With an unwavering commitment to his civic responsibility, Morari Bapu meticulously cleared his schedule for May 7, prioritizing his active participation in the democratic process. This dedication remained steadfast, even amidst his engagement in the discourse of Ram Katha in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, until May 05. It is noteworthy that Morari Bapu typically delivers his discourses in Hindi during his engagements across India and the world while opting for Gujarati during events held within his native state.

Even amidst the Rudraprayag Katha, Morari Bapu fervently implored millions of citizens to embrace their electoral duty with zeal and vigour. He emphasized the significance of voting, not merely as a fundamental right, but as an indispensable cornerstone in the edifice of nation-building, particularly given India's esteemed status as the largest democracy globally.

Ahead of returning to Gujarat to exercise his franchise, Morari Bapu made a stop at Rishikesh on May 06. Rishikesh holds profound personal significance for Morari Bapu, as his grandfather and Sadaguru Tribhuvandas ji’s younger brother, Swami Vishnudevanand Giri Ji, served as the 6th Mahamandaleshwar of Kailash Ashram, one of the oldest and revered institutions in the region.

Morari Bapu's journey with the sacred verses of the Ramayana commenced as a young child. Under the tutelage of his revered grandfather, Tribhuvandas Ji, Morari Bapu diligently sang five chaupais (quatrains) from the Ramayana each day as he traversed the path to and from school in his native village of Talgajarda.

By the age of 12, Bapu had rendered the entire Ram Charita Manas to memory and started reciting the scripture by the age of 14.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Cargo plane lands without front wheels in terrifying viral video, watch

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Google Pixel 8a launched in India, to be sold via Flipkart at Rs...

Ambani, Adani, Tata will move to Dubai if…: Economist shares insights on inheritance tax

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement