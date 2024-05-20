Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Polling in 49 seats today, check what's open and what's closed

The Lok Sabha elections, a significant event in our nation's democratic process, are currently underway. Phase 5, which will encompass 49 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories, is scheduled for Monday, May 20. The last two stages are set for May 25 and June 1. Previous rounds took place on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13. Though those in queue by 6 p.m. can still cast a ballot, polls will close at 7 a.m. With just 49 seats hosting 695 candidates, this phase has the fewest constituencies overall.

The Representation of People Act, 1951, requires businesses and establishments in the voting area to observe a holiday on election day. This guarantees that workers receive paid time off without having any money deducted from their pay.

During the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election, banks in specific cities designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will remain closed. The RBI's list of bank holidays indicates that banks in Belapur, Lucknow, and Mumbai will be closed, ensuring that customers in these areas are aware of the temporary closure.

Stock market: Due to the Mumbai general election's fifth voting phase, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20.

Public holiday: According to ET, voters, officers, workers, and employees in the specified regions will receive a paid holiday on election day as per the Maharashtra government circular. Lucknow has declared a public holiday in advance of this stage.

Banks in the cities that are not on the list will carry on with business as usual. All government facilities, including hospitals and clinics, will be open for business on election day. It is anticipated that private offices will function regularly unless designated as holidays.