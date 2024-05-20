Twitter
Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Abhishek Kumar revealed why he made an 'accurate prediction' about Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup inside the Bigg Boss house.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2024, 06:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Abhishek Kumar, who lost Bigg Boss 17 to Munawar Faruqui, will now overcome his fears in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Before heading for Romania to shoot the series, Abhishek joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Last time, Abhishek was a few inches (votes) away from the winner's trophy. This time, he's determined to win the title. In a firm voice, he says, "Iss baar trophy jeet ke aana hai." 

During his stint at Bigg Boss, his troubled relationship with Isha Malviya became one of the season's highlights. Abhishek and Isha were in a relationship, and they were inside the BB house. All hell broke loose when Isha's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the house. As the show progressed, Abhishek, Samarth, and Isha had several ugly moments in the house. However, after the show, Samarth and Isha have also broken up. This is something that Abhishek predicted inside the BB house.

When Abhishek was quipped about his prediction of Isha-Samarth's break up, he says, "Maine bhi woh clip dobaara dekhi, and I was surprised ki maine itna accurate kaise bola. Tab maine realise kiya ki dard mein insaan sach bol jaata hai. Aur uss time, main andar se bahut hurt tha. Mujhe ki pata tha ki kya cheeze hai, and woh issi liye nikla (I watched that clip again, and I was surprised at how accurate I was. At that time I realised that when a person is hurt, he will speak the truth, and I was really hurt at that time)." Abhishek further says that he wishes the best for both, "Dono khush rahe, aur main khush rahu (laughs)." Abhishek also clarifies that unlike what Samarth said about him in previous interviews, he's 'still single, and wishes to mingle'.

What did Abhishek predict about Isha-Abhishek? 

In Bigg Boss house, Abhishek predicted that once the show is over, Isha and Samarth will break up. While discussing their relationship with Munawar, he said, "Ek baar jab dono show se bahar nikal jayenge, Isha dekhegi ki dono barabar hain to theek hai. Lekin agar woh Samarth se aage nikal jaegi, to woh usse chhod degi. Uski maa unhe alag kar degi. Mujhe pata hai. Hamare rishte mein hamare break-up mein iski maa ka bahut bada haath hai." (Once they exit the show, Isha will be okay if they are equal. But if she surpasses Samarth, she will leave him. Her mother will separate them. I know that. In our relationship, his mother had a big role in our break-up)." Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be aired on Colors.

