Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

5/5

Last year, Diipa Büller-Khosla defended influencers at Cannes. In an interview with DNA India, she said, "While Cannes is primarily known as a film festival, it has also evolved over the years to embrace the changing landscape of media and entertainment. Influencers, with their ability to connect with large audiences and shape trends, have become an integral part of the industry. They play a significant role in promoting and supporting films, brands and cultural movements. The power and impact wielded by influencers in today's digital age are truly undeniable."