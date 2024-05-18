Search icon
Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Diipa Buller-Khosla shared an array of photos from her latest appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 18, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

Amsterdam-based Indian influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla set the internet on fire with her latest look for the Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at her OOTD for the prestigious film festival. (Image source: Instagram)

1. Diipa Büller-Khosla's futuristic look for Cannes 2024

Diipa Büller-Khosla's futuristic look for Cannes 2024
1/5

For the first look at the event, Diipa Büller-Khosla opted for a metallic structured dress from the shelves of ace designer, Valdrin Sahiti. Her dress featured a unique mermaid-like silhouette and a huge rose design at the front.

2. What complimented Diipa Büller-Khosla's Cannes look

What complimented Diipa Büller-Khosla's Cannes look
2/5

Diipa Büller-Khosla teamed her outfit with minimal accessories and nude makeup. In addition, her short bob-cut hairstyle added an oomph to her look.

3. Diipa Büller-Khosla's interesting caption to drool-worthy photos

Diipa Büller-Khosla's interesting caption to drool-worthy photos
3/5

Diipa Büller-Khosla shared her Cannes look on her Instagram with the caption, "Warning: Coming in from year 3000. Straight from the future for my 7th time at @festivaldecannes & 12th time on the prestigious red carpet to attend the premiere of “Oh Canada"

4. Netizens' reaction to Diipa Büller-Khosla's Cannes look

Netizens' reaction to Diipa Büller-Khosla's Cannes look
4/5

Soon after Diipa Büller-Khosla shared her look on social media, several netizens praised her outfit, calling her a 'goddess'. An internet user wrote, "Indian goddesses are the most supreme of all, no doubt you are one of them." Another internet user wrote, "My fave Cannes look to date." One of the netizen wrote, "This is how its done, proving it yet again @diipakhosla." 

5. Diipa Büller-Khosla on criticism about influencers attending Cannes Film Festival

Diipa Büller-Khosla on criticism about influencers attending Cannes Film Festival
5/5

Last year, Diipa Büller-Khosla defended influencers at Cannes. In an interview with DNA India, she said, "While Cannes is primarily known as a film festival, it has also evolved over the years to embrace the changing landscape of media and entertainment. Influencers, with their ability to connect with large audiences and shape trends, have become an integral part of the industry. They play a significant role in promoting and supporting films, brands and cultural movements.  The power and impact wielded by influencers in today's digital age are truly undeniable."

