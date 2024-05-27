Search icon
Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert As Cyclone Remal strengthens, West Bengal remains on high alert. The cyclone is projected to make landfall on May 26, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. Kolkata airport has already suspended flights for 21 hours starting from Sunday noon due to the impending cyclone. Additionally, Kolkata Port has halted cargo handling operations for 12 hours beginning Sunday evening, aligning with port authorities' decision to suspend operations from 6 pm Sunday until 6 am Monday. This precautionary action comes as a low-pressure system observed in the Bay of Bengal on May 22 intensifies, now situated in the central region of the bay. Anticipated areas of impact include West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and certain northeastern regions. The IMD forecasts Cyclone Remal to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, around midnight on May 26.

