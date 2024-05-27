Search icon
KKR VS SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat SRH & Become IPL Champion For 3rd Time | IPL 2024

KKR VS SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat SRH & Become IPL Champion For 3rd Time | IPL 2024 In a display reminiscent of the 2015 World Cup final, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third IPL title with a resounding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Mitchell Starc's stellar bowling, KKR's formidable attack proved too much for SRH on a pitch offering seam movement and grip. Starc's exceptional performance, including what many consider the ball of the tournament, played a pivotal role in restricting SRH to their lowest IPL final total of 113. Venkatesh Iyer's explosive innings of 52 off 26 balls propelled KKR to chase down the target with 57 balls to spare. KKR's bowlers dominated from the start, with five out of six taking wickets in their opening over. Despite SRH's efforts to accelerate, they continuously lost wickets, unable to counter KKR's disciplined strategy. Starc, who had a slow start to the tournament, showcased his prowess in the playoffs, delivering crucial breakthroughs for his team. With the bat, KKR capitalized on the powerplay, setting a record for the highest powerplay total in an IPL final, led by Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Despite Gurbaz's dismissal, captain Shreyas Iyer guided KKR to a comprehensive victory, providing a triumphant conclusion to a challenging season for him personally. Overall, KKR's dominant performance, fueled by Starc's brilliance and Iyer's leadership, secured them a convincing win and their third IPL title.

