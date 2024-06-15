Mumbai: Two dead after part of house collapses in Antop Hill area

Twitter
Two persons lost their lives on Friday night after a portion of the house collapsed in Vijay Nagar in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 08:55 AM IST

Two persons lost their lives on Friday night after a portion of the house collapsed in Vijay Nagar in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Earlier, it was said that some people were injured in the incident and the Mumbai Fire Brigade had reported that the fire officials had reached the spot after receiving the information.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, on June 13, three people were injured, while over 30 were rescued after a portion of a residential building in the Kalwar area of Maharashtra's Thane had collapsed.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Om Krishna Co-operative Housing Society.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

