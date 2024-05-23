Pune Porsche Accident Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father In Pune, ink was thrown at a van transporting the father of the accused in the Porsche incident. This happened as Vishal Agarwal, the accused's father and a notable real estate developer, was being taken to court for his magistrate appearance following his arrest on Tuesday in connection with the accident. The sports car involved was registered under Vishal's name, leading to an FIR filed against him post-accident.