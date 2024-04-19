AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after questioning in money laundering case | ED | AAP AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan: The allegations against Khan concern his time as Chairman of the Waqf Board. He has been accused of illegally recruiting people in violation of the law and unfairly leasing Waqf Board properties during 2018-2022.