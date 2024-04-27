Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Voting for eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh commenced on Friday, as part of the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. 54.85% voting recorded in 8 constituencies of uttar pradesh. In Ghaziabad (49.65%) and Noida (53.06%) voting recorded in second phase of election. A total 55 lakh people in the two Delhi-NCR constituencies of Ghaziabad (29 lakh) and Gautam Buddha Nagar (26 lakh) are eligible to cast their vote across nearly 5,000 booths. Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) witnessing an intense three-way contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mahesh Sharma is contesting for the BJP, while the BSP has chosen Rajendra Singh Solanki. Representing the SP and the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), is Mahendra Nagar. While on the other hand, Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency is set for a triangular contest, with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) eyeing an upset in what is a bastion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat comprises five segments — Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and parts of Dhaulana — and has 2,941,624 registered voters. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray, with the BJP fielding Ghaziabad legislator Atul Garg, the Congress — contesting the polls as the INDIA bloc constituent — picking Dolly Sharma, and the BSP nominating Nandkishor Pundhir.