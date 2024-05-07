DNA Exclusive: From roaming on cycle to Congress 'secret weapon' in Amethi, read inside story of KL Sharma

During its ground visit, DNA found out that for Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma is not a new name

In a surprise move, Kishori Lal Sharma was fielded by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. To many, this announcement came as a shock as it was believed that Rahul Gandhi will again try his luck from this seat, which he lost to Smriti Irani in 2019.

During its ground visit, DNA found out that for Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma is not a new name. The locals and the people who are familiar with Amethi’s politics know who KL Sharma is. Many people told DNA that they remember him from his days when he used to travel on a cycle in Amethi. They saw him as a common man and a loyal party worker.

Locals remember him for his good behaviour ever since he came to Amethi. He hails from Ludhiana, Punjab and his association with the Congress began when he started working with Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi’s death in 1991, he began working with Captain Satish Sharma in Amethi. He also worked very closely with Sonia Gandhi in Amethi as in charge of the constituency, when she contested from the seat in 1999.

After a few years, he worked in both Amethi and Raebareli as in-charge of both the constituencies. Later, he moved to Raebareli with Sonia Gandhi after she vacated the Amethi seat.

Not many know that even KL Sharma was surprised when Congress announced his name from Amethi. Sources told DNA that after the announcement, he didn’t come out of his room for around 2 hours as he wasn’t expecting his name in the list.

The Congress and more specifically the Gandhi family is expected to leave no stones unturned for his campaign as they believe that he can defeat Smriti Irani this time and reclaim the Gandhi family bastion.

Sources told DNA that Priyanka Gandhi herself will put all her energy this time. Priyanka is currently in Raebareli, where she will campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi. But, in the upcoming days, she is all set to stay in Amethi and campaign for the Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma.