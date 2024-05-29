'Public Is Tired Of His Politics,' Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi's '400 Paar' Claim

On PM Modi's ‘400 Paar’ resolve for Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused BJP of trying to topple the elected government of Himachal Pradesh and “openly committing crime against the democracy.” Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "He started saying 400 plus, then he stopped saying it. Now he is saying it again. I don't know on what basis he says it. The public is tired of his politics... He has tried to topple the elected government in Himachal Pradesh with money power. He is openly committing crimes against democracy. What should I comment on this..."