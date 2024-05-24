Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3090530
HomePhotos

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Aditi Rao Hydari's 77th Cannes Film Festival red carpet look divides netizens.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 24, 2024, 07:01 AM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari is walking the Cannes red carpet for the second time for L'Oreal Paris. The actress divided the users on social media with her look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. A video shared by Diet Sabya on Instagram shows Aditi in a monochromatic gown which is being appreciated and criticised by some. Here's are some of the pictures from her look-

1. Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes
1/5

Aditi Rao Hydari recently turned heads when she performed her Gajgamini walk from Heeramandi at The French Riviera. Now, the actress' pictures walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival are going viral

2. Aditi Rao Hydari in black gown

Aditi Rao Hydari in black gown
2/5

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a sleeveless black silhouette gown that she picked from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a couple of rings. 

3. Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at Cannes
3/5

Styled by the talented Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s classic allure was further enhanced by minimal yet flawless makeup artistry by Elton Fernandez. The actress tied her looks in a high-rise bun giving the outfit a regal look. 

4. Netizens had mixed reviews to Aditi Rao Hydari's look

Netizens had mixed reviews to Aditi Rao Hydari's look
4/5

While a section of society thought the actress looked amazing, others thought that the dress was 'too basic'. One of the comments read, "so boring and basic." Another user wrote, "She stole Aishwarya Rai's puffed sleeves." Another user commented, "Nancy Tyagi did better." Another commented, "She looks regal." Another wrote, "She aced it."

5. Aditi Rao Hydari upcoming films

Aditi Rao Hydari upcoming films
5/5

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi. She will next be seen in the British-Indian movie Lioness. The actress will be sharing the screen with Paige Sandhu and Jaaved Jaaferi. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'
AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini
AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'
Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune Porsche Horror: Accused minor claims family driver was behind wheel at time of crash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews