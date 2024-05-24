Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Aditi Rao Hydari's 77th Cannes Film Festival red carpet look divides netizens.
Aditi Rao Hydari is walking the Cannes red carpet for the second time for L'Oreal Paris. The actress divided the users on social media with her look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. A video shared by Diet Sabya on Instagram shows Aditi in a monochromatic gown which is being appreciated and criticised by some. Here's are some of the pictures from her look-
1. Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari recently turned heads when she performed her Gajgamini walk from Heeramandi at The French Riviera. Now, the actress' pictures walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival are going viral
2. Aditi Rao Hydari in black gown
Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a sleeveless black silhouette gown that she picked from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a couple of rings.
3. Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at Cannes
Styled by the talented Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s classic allure was further enhanced by minimal yet flawless makeup artistry by Elton Fernandez. The actress tied her looks in a high-rise bun giving the outfit a regal look.
4. Netizens had mixed reviews to Aditi Rao Hydari's look
While a section of society thought the actress looked amazing, others thought that the dress was 'too basic'. One of the comments read, "so boring and basic." Another user wrote, "She stole Aishwarya Rai's puffed sleeves." Another user commented, "Nancy Tyagi did better." Another commented, "She looks regal." Another wrote, "She aced it."
5. Aditi Rao Hydari upcoming films
Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi. She will next be seen in the British-Indian movie Lioness. The actress will be sharing the screen with Paige Sandhu and Jaaved Jaaferi.