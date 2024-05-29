Cyclone Remal 37 Killed Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Cyclone Remal: death toll touches 37 in northeastern states, Mizoram worst hit. Cyclone Remal's heavy rain and thunderstorms have resulted in at least 37 deaths in northeastern states, including Mizoram, with dozens still missing. Hundreds of people were forced to take shelter in relief camps as rain destroyed homes and knocked down power lines. Mizoram has been the worst-hit state in the region. Cyclone Remal has claimed the lives of 27 people in Mizoram's capital, Aizwal. The bodies of 27 people have been recovered so far by relief teams, with the death toll likely to rise as search and rescue operations continue in the city.