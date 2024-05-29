Rajkot Fire: Co-Owner Of Rajkot Gaming Zone Died In Fire That Killed 27, Reveals DNA Report

Co-owner of Rajkot game zone died in fire that killed 27. The May 25 fire that killed 27 people, including children, also claimed the life of owner Prakash Hiran. As per reports, CCTV footage showed Hiran at the scene, and his vehicle was found at the fire site. The forensics department confirmed Hiran's death today using DNA samples from their mother, revealing Prakash was among the fire's victims. The fire's severe damage left many bodies unidentifiable, leading police to use DNA testing for identification.