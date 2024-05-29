Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3091109
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Rajkot Fire: Co-Owner Of Rajkot Gaming Zone Died In Fire That Killed 27, Reveals DNA Report

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Co-owner of Rajkot game zone died in fire that killed 27. The May 25 fire that killed 27 people, including children, also claimed the life of owner Prakash Hiran. As per reports, CCTV footage showed Hiran at the scene, and his vehicle was found at the fire site. The forensics department confirmed Hiran's death today using DNA samples from their mother, revealing Prakash was among the fire's victims. The fire's severe damage left many bodies unidentifiable, leading police to use DNA testing for identification.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'
Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'
AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini
AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews