Panchayat season 3 public review: Fans hail Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar's 'emotional, unbeatable series', call it banger

Netizens can't stop heaping praise on new season of Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 28, 2024, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Panchayat season 3 public review: Fans hail Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar's 'emotional, unbeatable series', call it banger
Panchayat season 3 twitter review
Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's much-awaited series, Panchayat season 3 has finally released on Prime Video and seems like the wait was all worth it as the netizens can't stop praising the new season and the performances of each actor in the season 3. 

Faisal Malik's performance as Prahlad is being appreciated by the audience and the series has opened to largely positive views with fans calling it an absolute banger and revealing that the season is more emotional than the previous ones. Here's a look at some of the tweets before you watch Panchayat season 3. 

One of the users took to its Twitter and hailing the series, wrote, "wait is over...finally my favorite web series Panchayat season 3 came today and I also watched it. It is better and more emotional than the first and second season. All of you must watch Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime." 

Another user tweeted, "Thanks for an amazing season 3 of Panchayat absolute banger. Can't wait for the next season." 

Another tweet read, "Panchayat is unbeatable when it comes to Indian series." 

Another user praised Faisal Malik's performance and wrote, "Watched #PanchayatSeason3 another Great  Season with Powerfull Performances and Beautiful Writing with Humor, Emotion and Drama. Season 4 is ON can't wait. @malikfeb as Prahlad deserves appreciation, best performance for me." 

Another wrote, "Just finished watching panchayat season 3:Pichle se zyada mature and serious ha is baar but still ye maze deta ha Wahi  groundedness dikhti ha, is baar toh gundai bhi dikh gai overall it's sweet, it's fun, it's serious &  iska ek alag hi swag ha bc. Loved the arc of prahlad ji." 

Talking about the season 3, Jitendra Kumar said, "There's going to be a lot of excitement in Phulera.The characters' journeys have evolved significantly, promising plenty of twists and turns in Abhishek's life. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, created by Viral Fever and written by Chandan Kumar, the trailer features ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, as they navigate through matters of the politics and much more. The season three of the series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

