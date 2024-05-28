Panchayat season 3 public review: Fans hail Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar's 'emotional, unbeatable series', call it banger

Netizens can't stop heaping praise on new season of Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat.

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's much-awaited series, Panchayat season 3 has finally released on Prime Video and seems like the wait was all worth it as the netizens can't stop praising the new season and the performances of each actor in the season 3.

Faisal Malik's performance as Prahlad is being appreciated by the audience and the series has opened to largely positive views with fans calling it an absolute banger and revealing that the season is more emotional than the previous ones. Here's a look at some of the tweets before you watch Panchayat season 3.

One of the users took to its Twitter and hailing the series, wrote, "wait is over...finally my favorite web series Panchayat season 3 came today and I also watched it. It is better and more emotional than the first and second season. All of you must watch Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime."

wait is over...finally my favorite web series Panchayat season 3 came today and I also watched it. It is better and more emotional than the first and second season. All of you must watch Panchayat season 3 on Amazon Prime.pic.twitter.com/B1rN5EGGkJ — Deepak Shekhawat (@OverThinkkerr) May 28, 2024

Another user tweeted, "Thanks for an amazing season 3 of Panchayat absolute banger. Can't wait for the next season."

#Panchayat @PrimeVideo Thanks for an amazing season 3 of Panchayat absolute banger. Can't wait for the next season. pic.twitter.com/IrDv1TbIb5 — Sudharshan Nayak (@Shan1266) May 27, 2024

Another tweet read, "Panchayat is unbeatable when it comes to Indian series."

Another user praised Faisal Malik's performance and wrote, "Watched #PanchayatSeason3 another Great Season with Powerfull Performances and Beautiful Writing with Humor, Emotion and Drama. Season 4 is ON can't wait. @malikfeb as Prahlad deserves appreciation, best performance for me."

Watched #PanchayatSeason3 another Great Season with Powerfull Performances and Beautiful Writing with Humor, Emotion and Drama



Season 4 is ON can't wait



Rating /5@malikfeb as Prahlad deserves appreciation, best performance for me@PrimeVideo #Panchayat pic.twitter.com/ADprwkCwAv — (@shubhkrk211) May 28, 2024

Another wrote, "Just finished watching panchayat season 3:Pichle se zyada mature and serious ha is baar but still ye maze deta ha Wahi groundedness dikhti ha, is baar toh gundai bhi dikh gai overall it's sweet, it's fun, it's serious & iska ek alag hi swag ha bc. Loved the arc of prahlad ji."

Just finished watching panchayat season 3:

Pichle se zyada mature and serious ha is baar but still ye maze deta ha

Wahi groundedness dikhti ha, is baar toh gundai bhi dikh gai overall it's sweet, it's fun, it's serious & iska ek alag hi swag ha bc

Loved the arc of prahlad jipic.twitter.com/dtw2rRpFsA — (@perksofshubham) May 28, 2024

Talking about the season 3, Jitendra Kumar said, "There's going to be a lot of excitement in Phulera.The characters' journeys have evolved significantly, promising plenty of twists and turns in Abhishek's life. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, created by Viral Fever and written by Chandan Kumar, the trailer features ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, as they navigate through matters of the politics and much more. The season three of the series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

