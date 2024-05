India

SC rejects urgent hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea for 7-day extension of interim bail

On May 10, a Supreme Court bench had granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking a 7-day extension of his interim bail. Therefore, he has to go back to Tihar Jail on June 2. On May 10, a Supreme Court bench had granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.