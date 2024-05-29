Gautam Adani eyeing stake in Paytm? Here's what Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company has to say

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications on Wednesday dismissed reports that the Adani Group is considering acquiring a stake as speculative. Paytm clarified that it is not engaged in any discussions on this matter. Paytm stated, "We have always made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

Times of India had reported that that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani was contemplating an investment in Paytm's parent company and that a meeting had taken place between Adani and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma in Ahmedabad to discuss potential deal terms.

This speculation came amid increasing losses at Paytm following the RBI's ban on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL). Paytm reported a loss of Rs 549.60 crore for the March quarter.

The Times of India report also indicated that Adani was in talks with Middle Eastern funds to bring them on board as investors in One 97 Communications.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds nearly a 19 per cent stake in the company, while SoftBank has sold its majority stake in Paytm, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reportedly exited its investment in Paytm last year.

The shares of One97 Communications are trading 4.99% higher on the BSE on Wednesday at 11:30 am.