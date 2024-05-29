Former FTII chief Gajendra Chauhan reacts to Payal Kapadia’s Cannes win: 'Talent is fine, but…’

Payal Kapadia made everyone proud as she became the first Indian to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her film All We Imagine as Light. Meanwhile, actor-politician Gajendra Chauhan, who was the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, congratulated her.

But do you know back in 2015, Payal was disciplined for protesting Chauhan's appointment as FTII chairman? While speaking to the Times Now, he said, “I would just like to say, we are all very proud of her. I’d like to congratulate her on her achievement.” Addressing her opposition to his appointment as FTII chairman in 2015, the actor-turned-politician added, “There is a vast difference between being talented and being disciplined. Talent is all very fine but being disciplined is also very important.”

It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes.



As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema.#cannes2024 #cannesawards pic.twitter.com/3fFURhzuSK — FTII (@FTIIOfficial) May 26, 2024

Chauhan said he isn't sure if Payal Kapadia's name is in the chargesheet against about 35 students, he said, "I don’t remember correctly if her name was on the chargesheet. But a large group of students had held and confined, actually hijacked, the then-FTII director Prashant Pathrabe. He was diabetic and was held against his will for 12–14 hours."

PAYAL KAPADIA, lauréate du Grand Prix pour ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT.

—

PAYAL KAPADIA, award winner of the Grand Prix for ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix pic.twitter.com/nE16YOvLeC — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024

In 2015, Payal Kapadia and other students protested Gajendra Chauhan’s appointment as FTII chairman, believing he lacked the necessary qualifications. Payal boycotted classes, leading to the loss of her scholarship. However, when her short film "Afternoon Clouds" was selected for the Cannes International Festival, FTII reversed its stance and chose to support her.

An FIR was filed against Payal Kapadia and 34 other students for holding FTII director Prashant Pathrabe captive in his office. The protest, led by Payal, was against Pathrabe's decision to assess incomplete projects of the 2008 batch students.

During the 138-day protest at FTII in 2015, Payal Kapadia faced disciplinary action and had her grant cut. However, after Gajendra Chauhan's tenure as chairman ended, FTII announced support for Kapadia in 2017. At that time, she was in her third year and her short film "Afternoon Clouds" was selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

