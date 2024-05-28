'Is she engaged?': Avneet Kaur confuses fans as she flaunts ring, says 'can’t wait to tell the world about this union'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharagni glimpse: Kajol beats up goons in massiest avatar in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

India head coach application deadline ends: No top foreigner apply; BCCI, Gautam Gambhir remain…

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Umar Khalid in 2020 riots case

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to celebrate Akash, Shloka's daughter Veda's birthday on cruise, check theme, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to celebrate Akash, Shloka's daughter Veda's birthday on cruise, check theme, other details

Shikhar Dhawan on what made him turn talk show host for Dhawan Karenge, addresses Kapil Sharma comparison | Exclusive

Leaves to maintain blood sugar levels

10 refreshing places near Delhi-NCR to escape the heat

Most beautiful snakes in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

Meet superstar who gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore film, quit acting at peak of her career, married man with..

Shikhar Dhawan on what made him turn talk show host for Dhawan Karenge, addresses Kapil Sharma comparison | Exclusive

Panchayat season 3 public review: Fans hail Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar's 'emotional, unbeatable series', call it banger

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Is she engaged?': Avneet Kaur confuses fans as she flaunts ring, says 'can’t wait to tell the world about this union'

Avneet Kaur's latest post went viral and has left fans wondering if she got engaged because she can be seen flaunting a ring in it.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2024, 03:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Is she engaged?': Avneet Kaur confuses fans as she flaunts ring, says 'can’t wait to tell the world about this union'
Avneet Kaur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday, Avneet Kaur left everyone confused with her latest post which has sparked engagement rumours. She dropped three photos on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her ring and a flower.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, 'Good things take time. Can’t wait to tell the world about this union and what’s to come." In no time, her post went viral and left fans wondering if she got engaged. One of her fans asked, "is she engaged." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Another person directly asked her, "Bro are you engaged???" Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur marked her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival won hearts with her gesture on the red carpet. Avneet Kaur wore a navy blue outfit with a train and heels for the occasion. During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Avneet also posed for the cameras with a smile, waving, and blowing kisses to the audience. The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress also took to her Instagram to share the video with a caption that read, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam."

Avneet features in Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat government suspends 7 officials for negligence

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

DNA Verified: Painting behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi viral selfie is not of Jesus Christ

'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement