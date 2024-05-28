'Is she engaged?': Avneet Kaur confuses fans as she flaunts ring, says 'can’t wait to tell the world about this union'

Avneet Kaur's latest post went viral and has left fans wondering if she got engaged because she can be seen flaunting a ring in it.

On Tuesday, Avneet Kaur left everyone confused with her latest post which has sparked engagement rumours. She dropped three photos on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her ring and a flower.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, 'Good things take time. Can’t wait to tell the world about this union and what’s to come." In no time, her post went viral and left fans wondering if she got engaged. One of her fans asked, "is she engaged."

Another person directly asked her, "Bro are you engaged???" Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur marked her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival won hearts with her gesture on the red carpet. Avneet Kaur wore a navy blue outfit with a train and heels for the occasion. During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.

Avneet also posed for the cameras with a smile, waving, and blowing kisses to the audience. The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress also took to her Instagram to share the video with a caption that read, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam."

Avneet features in Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

