Haryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan (Charkhi Dadri), Randhir Golan (Pundri),and Dharampal Gondar (Nilokheri) - said they have chose to withdraw support from the Saini government and extend support to the Congress during the elections.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 09:18 PM IST

In a massive blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana, three Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to it.

The development rose amid the Lok Sabha polls and within two months of Nayab Singh Saini taking over as Chief Minister of the state after replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan (Charkhi Dadri), Randhir Golan (Pundri),and Dharampal Gondar (Nilokheri) - said they have chose to withdraw support from the Saini government and extend support to the Congress during the elections.

Nayab Singh Saini blamed the Congress for the choice of the MLAs.  

"I have received this information. Maybe Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now. Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public," Saini said.

The three independent MLAs made the announcement at a press conference in Rohtak in the presence of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda said people do not trust the present government.

Lok Sabha polls in Haryana will be held on May 25 and the state will face assembly polls later this year.  The decision of three MLAs to withdraw support came on the day voting took place on  93 seats in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls.  

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he had seen reports and the party would respond after getting all the information.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the BJP has lost the majority in the Haryana assembly.

"The situation in the state (Haryana) is against BJP, change is definite in the state. BJP govt has lost the majority. Among the list of 48 MLAs they had given, few MLAs have resigned because they are fighting the Lok Sabha election and some independent MLAs withdrew their support to BJP and have extended their support to Congress. So the minority MLAs have no right," Deepender Hooda told ANI.

Randhir Golan, who is among the three MLAs who withdrew support, said there was high inflation and unemployment under the BJP government. "For the last 4.5 years, we extended support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support (from the government)," he said.

Will it impact the present government

However, BJP leaders say it will not impact the present government. Praveen Attrey, Media Secretary to Haryana CM said three independent MLAs extending their support to Congress won't impact the Haryana government.

“Today also Haryana government has majority and is safe. If you see the numbers, government has the support of 47 MLAs and because of this, the government is totally safe. If we talk from the legal point of view, no confidence motion can't be moved against Haryana government because earlier in the Vidhan Sabha Assembly, under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress had moved  a no confidence motion which was dismissed so another no confidence motion can't be brought in for the next six months," he said. 

(with inputs from ANI)

 

 

