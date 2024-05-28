Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

Meet star who left cricket for films, became superstar at 20, lost home and stardom after flops, now a corporate bigwig

Meet man who once couldn’t afford slippers, then built Rs 3000 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after…

Meet woman who left high-paying job as NASA scientist to crack UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet actress whose father was a dreaded villain, she is as stunning as Bollywood actresses, works in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

Meet star who left cricket for films, became superstar at 20, lost home and stardom after flops, now a corporate bigwig

Meet man who once couldn’t afford slippers, then built Rs 3000 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after…

5 'astronomy pictures of the day' shared by NASA

AI imagines if Friends was made in India

AI imagines Indians on Mars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar's Bail Plea Rejected

Hassan Sex Scandal: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Releases Video, Promises To Appear Before SIT I Karnataka

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Speaks About Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exclusive

Meet actress whose father was a dreaded villain, she is as stunning as Bollywood actresses, works in..

Meet star who left cricket for films, became superstar at 20, lost home and stardom after flops, now a corporate bigwig

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

Daniel George earned a bachelor's degree in engineering physics from IIT-B and began his career at Google in 2018 in the US. He soon realised that 50% of his income was spent on taxes.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 28, 2024, 08:26 AM IST

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Success stories of people who start from scratch and go on to create a company or business of their own are often inspiring. One such person is Daniel George, an alumnus of IIT Bombay who contemplated early retirement at just 24 years of age.

Daniel George earned a bachelor's degree in engineering physics from IIT-B and began his career at Google in 2018 in the US. He soon realised that 50% of his income was spent on taxes.

Despite earning $265,000 annually, George kept his expenses to under 10% of his earnings. Opting to walk or bike to work, sharing an apartment to cut down on rent, and eating the complimentary meals at Google, he stayed away from spending on extravagances such as luxury cars or homes. Instead, he directed the majority of his earnings towards investments, allowing his money to grow and compound over time.

George annually invested more than $75,000 into tax-advantaged accounts, and by 2020, he had amassed enough wealth to retire. However, he chose to remain in the US and continue expanding his wealth after meeting his future wife, who was also an AI scientist at Google.

In 2020, George was hired by JPMorgan to lead applied AI projects. Despite the increased income and net worth, he remained committed to a modest lifestyle. At 27, George reached his first million dollars in savings.

In August 2023, George left JP Morgan to co-found a startup, ThirdEar AI when he was just 29. 

"Now that I don't need to worry about earning a salary, I can afford to take the risk of starting my own company," he remarked, further noting, "When my wife and I eventually decide to settle down and potentially have children, I'm confident that our investments will generate enough passive income to cover our family expenses. Investing early means I won't need to worry later on."

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hamas launches missile targetting Tel Aviv, central Israel for first time in nine months, watch video here

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement