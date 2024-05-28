Punjab News BJP Shares AAPs Balkar Singh Obscene Video Flashing Privates To 21-Yr-Old Job Seeker

Punjab Minister Balkar Singh's Alleged Obscene Video Stirs Row, NCW Calls For Probe Punjab News: National Commission For Women (NCW) calls for urgent probe against Punjab Minister Balkar Singh over alleged obscene video. The allegations were made by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The BJP leader alleged that the Punjab Minister was involved in sexual activity during a video call with a woman seeking employment. Other BJP Leaders also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over the allegation. On his alleged viral obscene video, Punjab Minister Balkar Singh says 'I have no comments and not in my knowledge...'