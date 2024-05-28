Meet man who leads Rs 642000 crore govt company, not from IIT, IIM

He started his career in the company as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1985.

To work in big government and corporate organisations, one should have good education qualifications and skills. Many study in prestigious colleges in India like IIT and IIM for good careers. Such students often get high-paying salary jobs. However, many people are leading big government and private companies despite not studying in such top institutes. One such person is Siddhartha Mohanty, who is leading the government-owned LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) as chairman.

It is an insurance group and investment company whose market is Rs 642000 crore as of May 28. Mohanty has been leading the company as chairman since April 2023. Before that, he held the post of Managing Director of LIC. He has also headed LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL), one of the largest housing finance companies in India, as MD and CEO. Mohanty joined LIC as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1985.

Mohanty holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and a master's in Arts in Political Science reportedly from Utkal University, Odisha. He also holds a postgraduate certification in business management from Xavier Institute of Management. Mohanty has over 35 years of experience and has worked in different capacities and various streams of LIC.

He has gained rich experience in life insurance Marketing, HR, Legal and Investments. Meanwhile, LIC on Monday posted a marginal 2 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 13,763 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

READ | Meet man who cracked state PCS, then UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job due to...