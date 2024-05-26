Meet man who cracked state PCS, then UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job due to...

Before UPSC, he served as a PSC officer in West Bengal government till 2010.

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam is the dream of millions of aspirants. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the UPSC CSE every year but only a few become IAS, IPS and IFS. Despite this, many IAS, IPS and other civil servants resigned from their prestigious jobs to choose a different path in their lives. One such person is Anand Mishra, who was serving as an IPS officer but resigned last year after 12 years of service to pursue a life of 'freedom and independence' through social services.

Anand cracked the UPSC CSE 2010 with All India Rank (AIR) 225 and became an IPS officer in 2011. He was allotted the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Anand was last posted as the SP of Lakhimpur district in Assam. He is dubbed as 'Assam’s Singham' on social media. He was a specialist in counter-insurgency and anti-mafia operations.

Before UPSC, he was a PSC officer in West Bengal. He passed the West Bengal Civil Service Exam in 2005 and worked there till 2010. He belongs to Bihar, though Anand completed his schooling and college studies in Kolkata. Months after resigning as IPS, Anand is now contesting Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Buxar seat in Bihar. He is a well-known personality in Assam who is renowned for his devotion to upholding law and order. He has 542K followers on Instagram and 98.5K on X.

READ | IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, son of income tax officer, now working as a...