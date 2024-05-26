IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, son of income tax officer, now working as a...

Twitter
After achieving the top rank in the JEE exam, Sarvesh pursued Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Every year, millions of candidates aspire to study at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by taking the JEE Main and Advanced exams, however, only a select few manage to pass these challenging exams. Studying at an IIT is a dream for many young people, and achieving this dream requires clearing both the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Today, we highlight the extraordinary journey of Sarvesh Mehtani, who topped JEE (Advanced) in 2017.

Sarvesh Mehtani, a Panchkula, Chandigarh student who topped the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) test in 2017, is currently working as a Quantitative Trader. He completed Computer Science and Engineering Graduate from IIT Bombay in 2021. 

Sarvesh Mehtani's father Parvesh, an officer in the Income Tax department, said his aim was to break into the top 10 in the highly competitive examination. His favorite ways to decompress were playing badminton, listening to music, and watching cartoons on TV. Mehtani went on to say that placing in the top 10 of the extremely hard exam was always his goal. Mother Raj Bala, works with the Haryana government’s industrial training department, said her son did not consider his studies as a burden and made sure to revise his syllabus in class each day before going to bed.

Sarvesh secured 95.4 percent marks in the Class 12th Board examinations and a perfect CGPA of 10 in Class 10. To get through the JEE advanced exam 2017, Sarvesh Mehtani devoted as many as 5-6 hours on studies on a regular day, while on a holiday, he would spend 8-10 hours studying. He secured AIR with 339 marks out of 366 in JEE advanced.

After achieving the top rank in the JEE exam, Sarvesh pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India. His academic journey did not stop there. Recognizing the importance of continuous learning and global exposure, Sarvesh is currently working as a Quantitative Trader developing high frequency strategies to trade financial derivatives.

